Jackson Carman, the top recruit in Ohio, responds to Kirk Herbstreit's criticism

We knew going in that, whatever the outcome, last Saturday night’s marquee match-up between Oklahoma and Ohio State would produce a healthy amount of back and forth.

In the aftermath of the Sooners’ stunning 31-16 win at Ohio Stadium, a popular sentiment in Buckeye country was to replace senior quarterback J.T. Barrett with upstart Dwayne Haskins.

Fairfield (Ohio) senior Jackson Carman, the No. 1 recruit in all of Ohio according to the 247 Sports Composite, is the latest to give his own thoughts on Kirk Herbstreit’s thoughts regarding both Carman and fellow five-star recruit Micah Parsons of Harrisburg (Pa.) sharing their opinions on the Ohio State quarterback situation in the first place.

Get all that?

Pretty sure I wouldn't have any problems in Dabo Swinney's or Clay Helton's locker room for my OPINION on OSU's qb issues. 🤔 https://t.co/FMVwGpAJ2J — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) September 13, 2017

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Carman, also the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 9 player in the Class of 2018 according to 247 Sports Composite, has Clemson (coached by Swinney) and USC (coached by Helton) among his top three that includes Ohio State. As you may have guessed.

Among those to retweet Carman’s most recent statement regarding Herbstreit’s criticism? Parsons. A retweet may not necessarily be an endorsement, as countless Twitter bios tell us. But given Parsons’ initial tweet Saturday night, it would be hard not to conclude that he shares some of Carman’s sentiments.

Either way, these shots across the bow between prospective Buckeyes and a highly-visible, well-regarded Buckeye alum like Herbstreit are but another odd byproduct of the college football recruiting cycle.