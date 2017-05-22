Four-star offensive tackle uses little sister to hilariously troll recruiting process

Jackson Lampley is a highly sought-after four-star offensive tackle recruit in the Class of 2019.

At 6-4 and nearly 300 pounds, Lampley is considered No. 11 at his position and No. 88 overall by Top247Sports in his class. From Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville), Lampley has 13 reported offers, including from Tennessee in his home state. Jackson’s dad, Brad, played for Tennessee in the mid-1990s.

And clearly he gets the recruiting process, and some of its absurdity. That led to this awesome tweet about his 5-year-old sister over the weekend:

Scarlett Mae Lampley — newest big time soccer prospect in the class of 2030. Respect her decision, no interviews please 🔥💯#Savage30 pic.twitter.com/uqzP1bjsHq — Jackson Lampley (@JMLampley75) May 21, 2017

“I decided to do it because it was her first goal ever, and to kind of joke about what recruits say, including a lot of buddies of mine,” Jackson told USA TODAY High School Sports. “I figured that not a lot of people would get the joke, but the ones that did would think it was pretty funny.”

Consider us among the ones who thought it was more than pretty funny.