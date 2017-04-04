Jaclyn Murphy, inspiration for Friends of Jaclyn, coaching at Arlington

She stands only 4-foot-11, and wearing an “Arlington Lacrosse” parka, with blonde locks peeking from beneath her wool cap, she easily could be mistaken for a student.

Most of the girls just call her Jaclyn.

She takes an active role in demonstrating drills on the Arlington High School lacrosse field, during a jovial practice despite persistent rain. She naturally blends in with the crowd of athletes. But always visible is the lanyard around her neck, encasing an employee ID.

“I’m too short, so people might think I’m on the team,” Jaclyn Murphy joked. “I need this out to let them know I work here.”

This is the latest chapter in Murphy’s remarkable tale, one in which she has fought cancer and inspired millions by founding the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation with her family.

The 22-year-old has returned to her alma mater and is now the junior varsity girls lacrosse coach at Arlington.

“I love this sport so much,” said Murphy, a Hopewell Junction native who graduated from Marist College last year. “I was passionate about lacrosse before I was diagnosed, while I was sick and I still am today.”

The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that partners athletic teams with children battling childhood cancers. As of Tuesday, Murphy said Friends of Jaclyn has paired 752 kids with high school and college teams nationwide, as nearby as Marist and as far away as the UCLA.

The charity, which was inspired by Murphy’s own experience receiving support from the Northwestern University women’s lacrosse team after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 9, has been featured multiple times on HBO’s “Real Sports” and honored by the New York Yankees. In January, Murphy celebrated 13 years free of cancer.

The illness denied Murphy an opportunity to thoroughly participate in lacrosse as a child. But it was her connection to the sport — and eventually the connections made through it — that aided during her most trying times. Having an opportunity to be involved in it now, she said, is “everything coming full-circle” and she is “extremely thankful for this opportunity.”

In high school sports, junior varsity serves as a developmental level for athletes. The rosters often are comprised of underclassmen and kids new to the sport. Thus, a primary task of a junior varsity coach is teaching fundamentals and molding the youngsters before a potential promotion to varsity.

Murphy, who works with her foundation when not on the field, now manages a roster of 22 novices. Patience is a must. As is her aforementioned passion.

“She’s got the attitude for it,” said Dan Schmitt, the girls varsity coach whose wife, Maeghan, coached Murphy in high school. “She’s focused and works hard, and she can get a little feisty when she needs to.”

Murphy won in her coaching debut on Saturday as the Admirals beat Monroe-Woodbury High School, 6-3, at home. The varsity team, which played later, arrived early to cheer on their understudies and support the new coach.

She received hugs and handshakes from administrators afterwards, was presented a commemorative ball from the game, then was engulfed by her young team, screaming cheers and congratulations.

“She told us from the start what she sees in us and what she expects,” said Maggie Byrne, a freshman on junior varsity. “She’s gonna push us to reach our potential.”

Help from teammates



Murphy had begun taking lacrosse lessons not long before she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor. During her recovery, she was put in touch with the Northwestern University women’s lacrosse team, which made her an honorary teammate, and that eventually sparked the idea for her charity.

Murphy has vivid memories of her days at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center — a fourth-grader, frightened and frustrated. But the torrent of calls and letters she received from Northwestern, she said, often provided light in the dim hours.

Arlington is heavily involved in the Friends of Jaclyn charity and the school “adopted” Angelo Mastandrea, a 7-year-old who has battled a brain tumor. The school also hosts an annual FOJ Sports Carnival to raise funds for the organization.

Murphy, in high school, was a member of the Arlington lacrosse team. She played on junior varsity under coach Stephanie Tito, then as a junior was promoted to varsity by Maeghan Schmitt.

“I couldn’t play much and I was still weak then,” said Murphy, who was a defender, “but they still let me be a part of the team, which meant so much to me. I owe a lot to this program.”

Beyond allowing a feel-good narrative to play out, Arlington did hire a qualified coach.

Murphy was a communications major at Marist, but coaching had long intrigued her. The college offered a number of coaching courses and she enrolled in those from her sophomore year. She also served as the manager of the Red Foxes women’s lacrosse team, and has forged relationships with several schools through her foundation.

The coaching classes included sessions on preparing game plans, running practices, and even lessons on communicating with parents and administrators. Dan Schmitt contacted Murphy last October and asked her to assist him in coaching the Arlington girls during winter training sessions.

“There aren’t too many women in the area who’ve seen more lacrosse than her,” he said. “She jumped at the chance and did a good job.”

Soon thereafter, when the junior varsity position became available, he suggested she pursue it. Murphy completed her certification, applied and she was hired in January.

“It helps that the kids know her and she’s so closely connected with the school,” said Michael Cring, Arlington’s director of athletics. “Personality-wise, I think she’s a great fit. She’s also not that far removed from the kids in age, so she can relate to them. As she continues to hone her craft, she’ll get better with Xs and Os.”

From player to coach



There are some challenges in being such a young coach, of course.

“I think sometimes (the players) see me as a friend instead of an authority figure,” Murphy said. “I don’t want to be that really strict coach, but I also don’t want to be a pushover softie.”

Murphy does raise her voice at times in practice, and she was demonstrative and effervescent during Saturday’s game. She’s also serious about the kids not calling her “Jackie.” She prefers “Coach Murphy,” and has been lenient about letting “Jaclyn” slide. But those who take liberties and jump to the nickname, she warned, will have to run laps.

“She loves to have fun, but if you (get out of line), she makes you run,” Byrne said. “That’s good, because we need discipline. When it’s crunch time she’s going get things done.”

The Admirals responded well in crunch time on Saturday. With the score tied at 2, Andre Torres scored the go-ahead goal with 22 minutes left. Bryn Thompson then scored twice in the second half and Julia Jastrzembski added a goal.

Murphy said she will lean on Dan Schmitt as a mentor and she also has borrowed ideas from some college coaches. One such is her friend Shannon Smith, a former standout at Northwestern who was hired as the head coach of Hofstra University immediately after graduating. Smith, despite her youth, has been successful.

“It’s lacrosse,” Murphy said. “I’m excited to see the growth of the game in the Hudson Valley and I’m happy to be a part of that. I always thought coaching could be a possibility, but I didn’t know it would happen so soon.”

Murphy has already immersed herself in coaching. There are late sessions reviewing plays and strategies, texts and calls after practice to keep in touch with her players, and the back-and-forth with Schmitt reviewing footage and absorbing knowledge.

“Thinking about what she’s been through is a reminder to shake it off if you’re having a bad day,” Byrne said. “She’s been through much worse. Just having her here is an inspiration. We love her.”

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4