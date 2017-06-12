LSU or MLB? Decision day looms for West Monroe (La.) star Jacob Pearson

When it comes to his baseball future, Jacob Pearson can’t lose.

It’s likely that Pearson will see his name flash across the ticker during Monday’s Major League Baseball draft early enough that he’ll have a tough decision to make. But if West Monroe’s (La.) one-man hitting machine does opt for the college ranks, he’ll be taking his bat and glove to LSU.

While many would kill to have the six-time national champions as a fallback, Pearson said barring an offer he can’t refuse, he’ll wear purple and gold next season.

MORE: If he can’t pitch, potential No. 1 MLB pick Hunter Greene wants to ‘hose guys out’ from CF | Will Shane Baz’s college intentions scare off MLB teams in the first round?

“LSU isn’t a secondary option to me,” Pearson said. “That’s where I plan on going unless the MLB just gives me something I can’t turn down.

“My goal is to get to the big leagues. If going out of high school is my best chance then I’m not going to turn it down, but if going to LSU is my best chance then I’ll be in Baton Rouge.”

Pearson ended his week with two more postseason honors after being named Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year and the MVP of the LSWA Class 5A All-State team.

MORE: Five storylines to watch as two-way stars take center stage at the MLB draft | 12 high school players who could be selected in Round 1

The main cog of WM’s high-octane offense, Pearson topped .500 hitting for the second season in a row with a .515 batting average and made just one error all year in the outfield.

Pearson, who grew up a New York Yankees fan, has participated in five MLB workouts since WM’s season ended in a Class 5A runner-up finish on May 13.

Baseball America ranks Pearson 63rd in its Top 100 MLB Draft prospects. Pearson will be the first WM Rebel drafted since former ULM All-American Ben Soignier.

WM coach Wade Simoneaux called Pearson the most “electric player” he’s coached in a three-decade career that includes 20 years at the college level.

“Jacob is in a situation where he can’t make a bad choice,” Simoneaux said. “It can be tough to better yourself in the draft after three years back in the outfield if he does choose to go to LSU and play.

“I think the deciding factor for him is going to be the round where he’s taken and the dollar amount.”

Pearson said he talked to LSU coach Paul Mainieri about the draft last week.

“He gave me some pretty good info and let me know that he’s ready for me to get down to LSU,” Pearson said.

Pearson said he plans on watching the draft at home with his family.

“We might have a little get together after I’m drafted but I’m trying to keep it low key,” Pearson said.

“It’s been a crazy month and I’m just trying to have good thoughts going into Monday.”

For more, visit the Monroe (La.) News Star