USA Today Sports

Nearly 300-pound middle schooler is collecting SEC football offers

Nearly 300-pound middle schooler is collecting SEC football offers

News

Nearly 300-pound middle schooler is collecting SEC football offers

Jaheim Oatis is big. How big?

Well, he’s 6-4 and 286 pounds and describes himself as a “beast.” That description seems to fit.

Oatis, from Columbia (Miss.), tweeted a photo with Alabama coach and said “one of my dreams came true.”

Oatis has done camps at Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State and has walked away with offers from each.  As he noted on Twitter, “REMEMBER THE NAME JAHEIM OATIS!!!!”

Oatis not only plays football. He noted on his Twitter feed that he is an accomplished baseball pitcher who already has touched 84 and also plays basketball.

, , , , , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home