Elite 2018 safety Jaiden Woodbey says he plans to 'shock the world soon'

Jaiden Woodbey from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is ranked as the No. 3 safety in the Class of 2018 and the No. 32 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Woodbey, who already has accepted an Under Armour All-America Game invitation, is down to Ohio State, USC, Nebraska and Oklahoma for the moment, and apparently has big plans as seen in this tweet late Thursday night.

I'm bout to shock the world soon believe that — I AM JAIDEN WOODBEY™ (@JaidenWoodbey6) February 3, 2017

About two weeks ago, Woodbey was miffed with suggestions that he might play another position in college. This tweet has been pinned to the top of his timeline since.