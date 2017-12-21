Did a Tweet from a Seminoles fan spark Jaiden Woodbey's decision to sign with FSU?

It’s not unusual for college football (and basketball) fans to interact with major recruits on Twitter. Usually the athletes take their fervor in stride and react with a general glazed expression.

Not Jaiden Woodbey.

The five-star defensive back, the lone true highlight of Florida State’s first Early Signing Day Wednesday, was a longtime Ohio State commit who expressed interest in other programs as the season went along. He had more than 30 offers and proudly pitched his future success to the masses as he continued to ponder where he would sign.

On Dec. 11, the St. John Bosco safety Tweeted this:

I will be a Jim Thorpe award winner 🏆 #TTP — ⚡️THOR ⚡️ (@JaidenWoodbey) December 12, 2017

To which he immediately received this response:

in Garnett & Gold! — FSU (@SeminoleLifer) December 12, 2017

Fair enough, right? Simple, inobtrusive, clear fandom. Bada bing, bada boom. Except, for once, Woodbey took notice:

No because @FSUFootball was dumb enough to never offer me 💯🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/Gqhx3DuJze — ⚡️THOR ⚡️ (@JaidenWoodbey) December 12, 2017

It didn’t take long for Woodbey’s response to burn the ears of recruiting general assistants in Tallahassee, who ran the Tweet up the ladder and quickly got authority to extend him a scholarship offer … in a matter of five hours. No, really:

The scholarship offer was nice, but Florida State still seemed like an extreme long shot, if only because of the timing. Woodbey had locked in on committing and signing on Early Signing Day Dec. 20. His offer came only eight days before.

Still, Florida State coaches and officials were apparently undeterred. The Seminoles charged forward and were able to line up an official visit that weekend, with Woodbey traveling across the country to visit Tallahassee. He came away impressed, and three days later signed his name on the line to join the Seminoles.

As noted by SB Nation’s Florida State site Tomahawk Nation, the Tweet alone is hardly responsible for Woodbey’s commitment. Rather, Florida State’s legacy of producing top NFL Draft picks among defensive backs and the schools traditional success, and perhaps Willie Taggart and his incoming coach staff almost certainly had much more of a sway.

Still, without one innocuous fan Tweet it’s entirely possible that Woodbey would be a future member of some other football program right now. That’s something for which Florida State fans should give plenty of thanks.