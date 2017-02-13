Jailen Hammer makes an impact on basketball court

People have been talking about Jailen Hammer’s potential on the football field for some time.

But his athletic potential has shown up fully on the basketball court first.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard scored 25 points in Tuesday’s 71-65 win against West Salem and has been a consistent scoring presence for the Olympians all season.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Kailey Doutt, McNary girls basketball: The junior guard scored 16 points in Tuesday’s 63-35 win against McKay and 10 in Friday’s 45-42 overtime loss to Grants Pass.

Kyle Greeley, West Salem boys basketball: The junior scored 23 points in Tuesday’s 71-65 loss to West Salem.

Jonah Downey, Santiam boys basketball: The sophomore guard scored 16 points in Tuesday’s 58-29 win against East Linn.

Delaney Henery, West Salem girls basketball: The senior guard scored 29 points in Tuesday’s 56-31 win against Sprague and 29 in Friday’s 67-47 win against Forest Grove.

Ana Coronado, Blanchet girls basketball: The sophomore guard scored 13 points in Tuesday’s 50-40 win against Kennedy and 12 in Tuesday’s 55-23 win against Chemawa.

Katie Tallon, Willamette Valley Christian girls basketball: The senior center scored 14 points and had 15 rebounds in Tuesday’s 54-30 win against Falls City.

Alex Barba, Central boys basketball: The senior wing scored 13 points in Wednesday’s 60-57 loss to Crescent Valley and 17 points in Friday’s 76-46 win against South Albany.

R.J. Veliz, Blanchet boys basketball: The sophomore point guard scored 30 points in Tuesdays’ 72-32 win against Chemawa.

Hannah Munson, Silverton girls basketball: The senior wing scored 15 points in Wednesday’s 62-45 win against South Albany.

Nick Conway, Blanchet boys basketball: The senior wing scored 17 points in Thursday’s 65-46 win against Gervais.

Andrew DeJager, Crosshill Christian boys basketball: The junior scored 18 points in Thursday’s 45-42 win against Willamette valley Christian.

Jalen Flowers, Dayton boys basketball: The senior post scored 23 points in Friday’s 60-52 win against Santiam Christian.