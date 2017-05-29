Jakob Ingebrigtsen becomes youngest to run a sub-4 minute mile

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, a 16-year-old from Norway, has become the youngest athlete to run the mile in less than four minutes.

He was timed in 3:5807 in the International Mile at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore.

Ingebrigtsen and La Salle Academy (R.I.) senior DJ Principe were the only teens in a field that included 11 other runners who had broken four minutes.

Principe just missed the 4-minute milestone, finishing in 4:00.73.

Ingebrigtsen was the third member of his family to clock less than four minutes on the day. Brother Henrik was third in his race at 3:53.79 and brother Filip ran in the other heat and clocked 3:53.23.

Here is the race: