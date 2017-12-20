USA Today Sports

Nation's top offensive guard headed to Georgia

Photo: Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports

Early Signing Period

Jamaree Salyer, the nation’s top-ranked offensive guard, signed Wednesday with Georgia.

The Pace Academy star was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA first team offense earlier this week.

Georgia quarterback commit Justin Fields seemed happy with Salyer’s decision.

Salyer had nearly 30 scholarship offers.

