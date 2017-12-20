Nation's top offensive guard headed to Georgia

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 20, 2017
Jamaree Salyer, the nation’s top-ranked offensive guard, signed Wednesday with Georgia.
It's official! Jamaree Salyer is going to #UGA #CommitToTheG
Watch live, here: https://t.co/wFyJmVS9Kb pic.twitter.com/0fNypY0SpD
— 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) December 20, 2017
The Pace Academy star was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA first team offense earlier this week.
Georgia quarterback commit Justin Fields seemed happy with Salyer’s decision.
Yessirrrrrr‼️ Just the beginning 👀 #GoDawgs
— Justin Fields (@justnfields) December 20, 2017
Salyer had nearly 30 scholarship offers.
