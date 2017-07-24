NFL Network snafu behind him, four-star WR Ja'Marr Chase picks Florida

You might remember Ja’Marr Chase — the four-star wide receiver recruit from Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) who was set to commit during The Opening, but a snafu with the NFL Network led him to postpone his decision.

After the situation drew national attention, Chase said that maybe the delay was a blessing in disguise. He said afterward that he was at 80 percent of the choice he was going to make at The Opening, between LSU and TCU.

The delay ended up allowing Florida to get involved. He visited campus Friday and announced his commitment to the Gators on Sunday night on Twitter.

Chase, a former Kansas commit, is ranked as the No. 106 prospect overall by the 247Sports Composite.