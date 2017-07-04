James Cook, Dalvin's younger brother, decommits from Florida State

James Cook, the younger brother of former Florida State star Dalvin Cook, has decommitted from the Seminoles. He announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter.

Cook, from Miami Central, has been committed since February 2016. He is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the Class of 2018

In February at The Opening Regional event in Miami, Cook said about his commitment, “It’s 80 percent. I’m still like looking and deciding to see where I’m going to go, (but FSU has) a great program and a great coaching staff.”

Cook had been a 2019 recruit for much of his high school career before reclassifying to 2018.

Listed as the No. 33 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Cook is considered a running back but showed great skill and explosiveness at The Opening as a receiver.

Many analysts see Georgia as a potential destination for Cook, who plans to enroll early. At Georgia, he could pair with the No. 1 running back in the class in Zamir White, who recently committed to the Bulldogs.

Cook is expected to wait until after the high school season to make a decision.