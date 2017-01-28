Four-star receiver arrested during Ohio State official visit

A four-star wide receiver recruit was arrested last week during his official visit to Ohio State for marijuana possession, according to multiple reports, citing Franklin County Municipal Court records.

James Robinson, an Under Armour All-American from Lakeland, Fla., was charged with one count after being taken into custody at an off-campus apartment on Jan. 21. He was released that night. He is scheduled for arraignment on March 1.

He must pay a court free of $93 and the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of $150.

Robinson, listed at 6-4 and 207 pounds, is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver in the Class of 2017 by the 247Sports Composite. He was scheduled to take his last official visit to Ole Miss this weekend.

Robinson will announce his decision Wednesday on National Signing Day with Florida considered the favorite.