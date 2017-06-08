Four-star PG Jamie Lewis commits to N.C. State

Jamie Lewis, a four-star point guard out of Westlake in Atlanta, committed Thursday to North Carolina State.

Lewis the Wolfpack’s first commitment in the class of 2018.

“I’ve committed to N.C. State,” Lewis told Scout.com’s Pack Pride. “They have a great coaching staff. Coach wants me to come in and have an impact my freshman season. I think I can come in and connect with the rest of the players, help them win. I feel welcome there, and they really welcomed me in.”

Lewis, who averaged 15 points and eight assists as a junior, is the first commitment for new coach Kevin Keatts’ 2018 class.