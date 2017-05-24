Washington St. football signee: Recruiting rankings 'can't save you on Saturdays'

Jamire Calvin was a four-star wide receiver at Cathedral (Los Angeles), a U.S. Army All-American and ranked among the top 50 players at his position by the 247Sports Composite.

After a tumultuous recruiting, Calvin signed with Washington State on National Signing Day in February.

With the perspective of being a highly regarded recruit, Calvin offered this on Twitter:

College football separate the real from the fake. Them 5 stars and rivals rankings cant save you on Saturday's! — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) May 23, 2017

Asked to expound further on the point he was trying to get across, Calvin said.

“I’ve seen a lot of five-star guys and highly ranked guys coming out of high school and then not produce at the next level. A lot of high school rankings come off of hype more than actual talent, and play. And a lot of lower or non-ranked guys seem to do better and prosper at the next level more than the ranked guys.

“Don’t get me wrong some top recruits do live up to the hype, though. Most don’t and that comes to show who’s really good and who was just hype.”

Even before he decided on Washington State, Calvin tweeted that he planned on being a freshman All-American. That tweet from January remains pinned to the top of his timeline.

I plan on being a true Freshman All-American. Now watch me work.. — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 12, 2017

He still has that among his goals. “I will strive to make it happen,” he said Wednesday.