Top 10 cornerback Jamyest Williams to future recruits: Don't get a big head

As someone who had nearly 50 reported college football scholarship offers and just signed his letter of intent six weeks ago, Jamyest Williams has a first-hand view of the recruiting process.

Williams committed to South Carolina hours before Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) played its season opener on ESPN and then was wooed by other schools for months. On National Signing Day, he stuck with South Carolina, although Georgia fans were hoping he’d switch.

Williams, an Under Armour All-American, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to provide advice to the recruits going through the process.

To all you guys out there starting to get these offers , stay hungry don't let the attention get to your head only the strongest survive ✅💯™ — Jamyest williams (@Jamy0602) March 16, 2017

Williams was ranked as the No. 9 cornerback in the Class of 2018 and No. 74 overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Asked by USA TODAY High School Sports, what inspired him to offer that advice, he said:

“Because in the past, I have seen a lot of so-called five-stars get a lot of publicity based of the type of offers they have and some got big-headed and let it get to them. Some didn’t it all,” he said. “The guys who were four- or five-stars that you see now riding the bench in college are the ones who let the publicity get to them. The ones who were five-stars who are now playing above average did what they were supposed to do 100 percent.”