Jamyest Williams sticks with South Carolina commit, doesn't flip to Georgia

Sorry Georgia fans, Jamyest Williams is following through with his commitment.

The highly recruited athlete from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) announced his school of choice on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Williams committed to South Carolina in August. He was considered a lock to follow through with that commitment, but Georgia was reportedly weighing heavily on his mind up until the last minute.

Williams’ teammate Deangelo Gibbs committed to the Bulldogs in January.

Gibbs has been working hard, along with other class of 2017 commitments, to flip Jamyest to the Bulldogs’ recruiting class. After an official visit to Georgia two weeks ago, and another official visit to South Carolina the following week, Williams’ decision between South Carolina and UGA was “50-50,” according to his father JJ.

In the end, Williams decided to stick with South Carolina.

The 5-9, 172-pounder intends to play defensive back in college after playing both sides of the ball in high school.