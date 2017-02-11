January's Indiana Athletes of the Month

Nearly 55,000 votes were cast for the January Athlete of the Month. Perry Meridian wrestler Brayden Lowery was named the male athlete of the month, garnering 30 percent of the vote (10,559 votes) and edging Cathedral wrestler Breyden Bailey. Yorktown swimmer Morgan Hicks took home the female athlete of the month honor, taking in 35 percent of the vote (6,632 votes) and surpassing Marquette Catholic’s Sophia Nolan.

Lowery was nominated for his performance from Jan. 2-7. At the time, he was ranked eighth in the state at 106 pounds and registered three wins last in the Belmont invitational. He was the sectional champion, regional champion and picked up a semistate title Saturday.

Hicks was nominated for her performance from Jan. 23-28. She won the 200 free and the 100 back in the team’s final regular-season meet against Muncie Central.

