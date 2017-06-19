Motivation Monday: Elite PG Ja'Quaye James dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Playaz Club (N.J.) point guard Ja’Quaye James, one of the originators of the “Jelly Fam” movement.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Me being able to tell my mom ‘You don’t have to work anymore’ one day. That’s a dream of mine and I know the only way to get there is to work hard and produce. When I’m playing or working out I always think about that. That’s what keeps me going hard.”

