Texas HS assistant football coach lands recruiting operations job at SMU

TexasHSFootball.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

Jared Hunt, the Defensive Backs and Special Teams Coordinator at Cedar Ridge (Texas), has been hired by SMU as their new Recruiting Operations Director.

Cedar Ridge posted an 11-1 record in 2016, with its only loss came to Klein Collins in overtime. Along the way, they beat very strong teams like Waco Midway and Temple.

MORE FROM TEXAS: Visit TexasHSFootball.com

SMU went 5-7 in 2016, but scored a few big wins. The Mustangs beat nationally ranked Houston at home, and upended East Carolina on the road.

Follow TexasHSFootball.com on Twitter: @texashsfootball

SMU has been consistently improving under Chad Morris.