Jaron Faulds, Alisia Smith nominees for McDonald's All-American game

Holt senior Jaron Faulds and Waverly senior Alisia Smith have been selected as nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Games.

The two area standouts are in the running to be named to the rosters for the annual all-star contests, which is scheduled for March 29 in Chicago.

Faulds is signed with Columbia and has helped the Holt boys get off to a 4-2 start to their season. He entered Tuesday averaging 16.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the Rams. Faulds is one of seven boys players in the state in the running to play in the contest.

Smith is signed with Penn State and has contributed to a 5-3 start for the Waverly girls. She is one of 13 girls players from Michigan listed as nominees for the game.

