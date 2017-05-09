Calif. baseball players hold emotional vigil after 13-year-old teammate's sudden death

Then, more than 100 people — several teams from several leagues, with their families, siblings and friends — crowded the infield. Some clutched lit candles. Teens and adults pulled one another into lengthy bear hugs.

After Joe Donaldson, a pastor at Desert Chapel and a coach in the league, led a prayer, Dougherty’s coaches and teammates began to share stories.

His nickname was “Country,” because he was from Oklahoma. He played catcher. He’d recently been injured and had to keep his arm in a sling, but he kept hanging out in the dugout and keeping score — and, of course, joking around with his teammates.

Sobs rose up from the crowd as people spoke, but so did laughter, at memories of parents making the team’s jerseys and crowds yelling at “Country” to run faster.

“He was the clown. He was the one with the biggest smile that had everybody going,” said Jason Martinez, who started coaching Dougherty when he was about 7 years old.

“This hurts. He was really loved. He annoyed everyone,” Martinez said affectionately, “but he was really loved.”

Eventually the Bombers stood and huddled around home plate, hands meeting in the middle. “Country,” they chanted in unison.

By the time the field’s lights went out, a pile of flowers reached well past home plate, surrounded by candles dug into the dirt. Another circle of candles surrounded the pitcher’s mound.

“He’s just a kid who was absolutely a baseball fan,” Jenkins said. “He was the kind of kid you want in your league.”

According to flyers distributed at the vigil, two fundraisers will be held to help the family cover funeral expenses:

A spaghetti dinner on Friday at 6 p.m. at St. Theresa School in Palm Springs. The dinner will take place in the gym, and donations of $5 and up are requested.

A car wash on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Theresa School. Donations of $5 for small cars and $10 for trucks and SUVs are requested.

The league plans to launch a GoFundMe page to accept additional donations.

Leaders have also approached the city of Palm Springs about naming the field after Dougherty.