Calif. baseball players hold emotional vigil after 13-year-old teammate's sudden death

Instead of playing baseball on Demuth Park’s Field 5 Monday night, a Palm Springs team knelt around home plate, mourning the passing of their 13-year-old teammate.
Jarrod Dougherty, a catcher on the Bombers, died suddenly Sunday, according to Palm Springs Youth League president Richard Jenkins.
“He always had a smile on his face, always good-natured, always working toward getting better at his sport,” Jenkins said. “Jarrod was always a joy to be around.”
On the field Monday evening, the circle surrounding the pitcher’s mound had been chalked to look like a baseball, with “Jarrod” in the center and “RIP” below. A single bouquet of flowers lay on home plate.