Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.

BOYS

1. Trinity (15-1)

2. Bowling Green (12-2)

3. Covington Catholic (12-4)

4. Fern Creek (14-2)

5. Scott County (10-3)

6. Ballard (10-3)

7. Christian County (12-2)

8. Cooper (12-3)

9. Franklin-Simpson (10-3)

10. Doss (12-5)

Five more to watch: Paul Dunbar (11-4), Lexington Catholic (10-6), Campbell County (14-1), Lexington Christian (12-4), Hopkinsville (11-4)

GIRLS

1. Male (13-1)

2. Butler (14-1)

3. Simon Kenton (11-3)

4. Mercer County (10-4)

5. Sacred Heart (10-4)

6. Manual (12-3)

7. Murray (11-3)

8. Franklin County (12-2)

9. Elizabethtown (10-2)

10. Mason County (10-2)

Five more to watch: Henderson County (10-2), Bullitt East (13-4), Holmes (13-2), Eastern (10-5), Conner (12-2)