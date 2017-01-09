Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.
BOYS
1. Trinity (15-1)
2. Bowling Green (12-2)
3. Covington Catholic (12-4)
4. Fern Creek (14-2)
5. Scott County (10-3)
6. Ballard (10-3)
7. Christian County (12-2)
8. Cooper (12-3)
9. Franklin-Simpson (10-3)
10. Doss (12-5)
Five more to watch: Paul Dunbar (11-4), Lexington Catholic (10-6), Campbell County (14-1), Lexington Christian (12-4), Hopkinsville (11-4)
GIRLS
1. Male (13-1)
2. Butler (14-1)
3. Simon Kenton (11-3)
4. Mercer County (10-4)
5. Sacred Heart (10-4)
6. Manual (12-3)
7. Murray (11-3)
8. Franklin County (12-2)
9. Elizabethtown (10-2)
10. Mason County (10-2)
Five more to watch: Henderson County (10-2), Bullitt East (13-4), Holmes (13-2), Eastern (10-5), Conner (12-2)
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ