Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official poll will be released Monday afternoon.
BOYS
1. Fern Creek (18-2)
2. Bowling Green (15-2)
3. Trinity (18-2)
4. Covington Catholic (15-4)
5. Scott County (12-5)
6. Christian County (13-2)
7. Cooper (14-3)
8. Ballard (12-4)
9. Campbell County (16-1)
10. Paul Dunbar (13-5)
Five more to watch: Lexington Catholic (13-6), Lexington Christian (14-4), Hopkinsville (14-4), Corbin (13-2), Doss (12-6)
GIRLS
1. Male (15-1)
2. Butler (16-1)
3. Simon Kenton (13-3)
4. Mercer County (13-4)
5. Sacred Heart (13-4)
6. Manual (14-3)
7. Murray (13-3)
8. Elizabethtown (13-2)
9. Franklin County (14-3)
10. Henderson County (13-2)
Five more to watch: Bullitt East (15-4), Mason County (11-3), Eastern (12-5), Highlands (13-4), Holmes (13-3)
