Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Members of the Fern Creek Tigers basketball team hoist the trophy after winning the championship game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament between the Fern Creek Tigers and the Trinity Shamrocks.

Members of the Fern Creek Tigers basketball team hoist the trophy after winning the championship game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament between the Fern Creek Tigers and the Trinity Shamrocks.

Here’s how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official poll will be released Monday afternoon.

BOYS

1. Fern Creek (18-2)

2. Bowling Green (15-2)

3. Trinity (18-2)

4. Covington Catholic (15-4)

5. Scott County (12-5)

6. Christian County (13-2)

7. Cooper (14-3)

8. Ballard (12-4)

9. Campbell County (16-1)

10. Paul Dunbar (13-5)

Five more to watch: Lexington Catholic (13-6), Lexington Christian (14-4), Hopkinsville (14-4), Corbin (13-2), Doss (12-6)

GIRLS

1. Male (15-1)

2. Butler (16-1)

3. Simon Kenton (13-3)

4. Mercer County (13-4)

5. Sacred Heart (13-4)

6. Manual (14-3)

7. Murray (13-3)

8. Elizabethtown (13-2)

9. Franklin County (14-3)

10. Henderson County (13-2)

Five more to watch: Bullitt East (15-4), Mason County (11-3), Eastern (12-5), Highlands (13-4), Holmes (13-3)

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News