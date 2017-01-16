Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official poll will be released Monday afternoon.

BOYS

1. Fern Creek (18-2)

2. Bowling Green (15-2)

3. Trinity (18-2)

4. Covington Catholic (15-4)

5. Scott County (12-5)

6. Christian County (13-2)

7. Cooper (14-3)

8. Ballard (12-4)

9. Campbell County (16-1)

10. Paul Dunbar (13-5)

Five more to watch: Lexington Catholic (13-6), Lexington Christian (14-4), Hopkinsville (14-4), Corbin (13-2), Doss (12-6)

GIRLS

1. Male (15-1)

2. Butler (16-1)

3. Simon Kenton (13-3)

4. Mercer County (13-4)

5. Sacred Heart (13-4)

6. Manual (14-3)

7. Murray (13-3)

8. Elizabethtown (13-2)

9. Franklin County (14-3)

10. Henderson County (13-2)

Five more to watch: Bullitt East (15-4), Mason County (11-3), Eastern (12-5), Highlands (13-4), Holmes (13-3)