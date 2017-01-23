Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s a look at how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon:

BOYS

1. Fern Creek (19-2)

2. Bowling Green (17-2)

3. Scott County (15-5)

4. Trinity (19-3)

5. Covington Catholic (17-4)

6. Ballard (15-4)

7. Christian County (14-4)

8. Cooper (15-4)

9. Campbell County (18-1)

10. Lexington Catholic (15-6)

Five more to watch: Hopkinsville (16-4), Paul Dunbar (13-6), Lexington Christian (16-4), Oldham County (16-4), Apollo (15-2)

GIRLS

1. Male (17-1)

2. Butler (19-1)

3. Simon Kenton (16-3)

4. Mercer County (15-5)

5. Sacred Heart (15-4)

6. Manual (15-5)

7. Murray (16-3)

8. Elizabethtown (16-2)

9. Henderson County (15-2)

10. Bullitt East (18-4)

Five more to watch: Mason County (13-4), Franklin County (15-5), Holmes (15-3), Eastern (14-6), Clark County (17-2)