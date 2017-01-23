Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s a look at how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon:
BOYS
1. Fern Creek (19-2)
2. Bowling Green (17-2)
3. Scott County (15-5)
4. Trinity (19-3)
5. Covington Catholic (17-4)
6. Ballard (15-4)
7. Christian County (14-4)
8. Cooper (15-4)
9. Campbell County (18-1)
10. Lexington Catholic (15-6)
Five more to watch: Hopkinsville (16-4), Paul Dunbar (13-6), Lexington Christian (16-4), Oldham County (16-4), Apollo (15-2)
GIRLS
1. Male (17-1)
2. Butler (19-1)
3. Simon Kenton (16-3)
4. Mercer County (15-5)
5. Sacred Heart (15-4)
6. Manual (15-5)
7. Murray (16-3)
8. Elizabethtown (16-2)
9. Henderson County (15-2)
10. Bullitt East (18-4)
Five more to watch: Mason County (13-4), Franklin County (15-5), Holmes (15-3), Eastern (14-6), Clark County (17-2)
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ