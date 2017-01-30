Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s a look at how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.

BOYS

1. Fern Creek (22-2)

2. Bowling Green (20-2)

3. Scott County (17-5)

4. Trinity (21-3)

5. Covington Catholic (19-4)

6. Hopkinsville (18-4)

7. Ballard (17-5)

8. Cooper (17-4)

9. Christian County (16-5)

10. Lexington Catholic (17-6)

Others to watch: Campbell County (20-2), Paul Dunbar (16-6), Oldham County (19-4), Dixie Heights (20-3), South Oldham (18-3)

GIRLS

1. Butler (23-1)

2. Male (20-2)

3. Mercer County (18-6)

4. Sacred Heart (17-5)

5. Elizabethtown (19-2)

6. Simon Kenton (18-4)

7. Manual (15-6)

8. Bullitt East (20-5)

9. Henderson County (17-3)

10. Mason County (16-4)

Others to watch: Monroe County (23-2), Murray (17-4), Holmes (17-3), Franklin County (17-5), Eastern (15-7)