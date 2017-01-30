Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s a look at how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.
BOYS
1. Fern Creek (22-2)
2. Bowling Green (20-2)
3. Scott County (17-5)
4. Trinity (21-3)
5. Covington Catholic (19-4)
6. Hopkinsville (18-4)
7. Ballard (17-5)
8. Cooper (17-4)
9. Christian County (16-5)
10. Lexington Catholic (17-6)
Others to watch: Campbell County (20-2), Paul Dunbar (16-6), Oldham County (19-4), Dixie Heights (20-3), South Oldham (18-3)
GIRLS
1. Butler (23-1)
2. Male (20-2)
3. Mercer County (18-6)
4. Sacred Heart (17-5)
5. Elizabethtown (19-2)
6. Simon Kenton (18-4)
7. Manual (15-6)
8. Bullitt East (20-5)
9. Henderson County (17-3)
10. Mason County (16-4)
Others to watch: Monroe County (23-2), Murray (17-4), Holmes (17-3), Franklin County (17-5), Eastern (15-7)
