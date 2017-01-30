Menu
Basketball

Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Ahead by 30 points, late in the game, the Butler starters are replaced by substitutes and cheer them on from the bench in the Girls' LIT championship. 28 January 2017

Here’s a look at how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.

BOYS

1. Fern Creek (22-2)

2. Bowling Green (20-2)

3. Scott County (17-5)

4. Trinity (21-3)

5. Covington Catholic (19-4)

6. Hopkinsville (18-4)

7. Ballard (17-5)

8. Cooper (17-4)

9. Christian County (16-5)

10. Lexington Catholic (17-6)

Others to watch: Campbell County (20-2), Paul Dunbar (16-6), Oldham County (19-4), Dixie Heights (20-3), South Oldham (18-3)

GIRLS

1. Butler (23-1)

2. Male (20-2)

3. Mercer County (18-6)

4. Sacred Heart (17-5)

5. Elizabethtown (19-2)

6. Simon Kenton (18-4)

7. Manual (15-6)

8. Bullitt East (20-5)

9. Henderson County (17-3)

10. Mason County (16-4)

Others to watch: Monroe County (23-2), Murray (17-4), Holmes (17-3), Franklin County (17-5), Eastern (15-7)

