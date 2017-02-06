Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s a look at how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.
BOYS
1. Fern Creek (24-2)
2. Bowling Green (22-2)
3. Scott County (20-5)
4. Trinity (23-3)
5. Covington Catholic (22-4)
6. Hopkinsville (21-4)
7. Ballard (19-5)
8. Cooper (19-4)
9. Christian County (20-5)
10. Lexington Catholic (18-6)
Five more to watch: Campbell County (23-2), Paul Dunbar (18-6), Oldham County (21-4), Dixie Heights (23-3), South Oldham (20-3)
GIRLS
1. Butler (25-1)
2. Male (22-2)
3. Mercer County (19-6)
4. Sacred Heart (19-5)
5. Elizabethtown (22-2)
6. Manual (16-6)
7. Henderson County (21-3)
8. Simon Kenton (19-5)
9. Monroe County (25-2)
10. Franklin County (21-5)
Five more to watch: Bullitt East (21-6), Holmes (20-3), Murray (18-5), Mason County (18-5), Eastern (16-7)