Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s a look at how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.

BOYS

1. Fern Creek (24-2)

2. Bowling Green (22-2)

3. Scott County (20-5)

4. Trinity (23-3)

5. Covington Catholic (22-4)

6. Hopkinsville (21-4)

7. Ballard (19-5)

8. Cooper (19-4)

9. Christian County (20-5)

10. Lexington Catholic (18-6)

Five more to watch: Campbell County (23-2), Paul Dunbar (18-6), Oldham County (21-4), Dixie Heights (23-3), South Oldham (20-3)

GIRLS

1. Butler (25-1)

2. Male (22-2)

3. Mercer County (19-6)

4. Sacred Heart (19-5)

5. Elizabethtown (22-2)

6. Manual (16-6)

7. Henderson County (21-3)

8. Simon Kenton (19-5)

9. Monroe County (25-2)

10. Franklin County (21-5)

Five more to watch: Bullitt East (21-6), Holmes (20-3), Murray (18-5), Mason County (18-5), Eastern (16-7)