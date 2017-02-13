Jason Frakes ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.

BOYS

1. Fern Creek (26-2)

2. Bowling Green (26-2)

3. Scott County (23-5)

4. Trinity (24-3)

5. Ballard (22-5)

6. Covington Catholic (23-5)

7. Cooper (21-4)

8. Paul Dunbar (21-6)

9. Christian County (22-6)

10. Hopkinsville (22-5)

Five more to watch: Lexington Catholic (19-7), Adair County (26-1), North Hardin (21-7), Oldham County (23-5), Dixie Heights (24-4)

GIRLS

1. Butler (25-2)

2. Male (24-2)

3. Sacred Heart (22-5)

4. Mercer County (20-6)

5. Manual (19-6)

6. Simon Kenton (21-5)

7. Franklin County (23-5)

8. Elizabethtown (23-3)

9. Henderson County (23-3)

10. Monroe County (25-2)

Five more to watch: Bullitt East (23-6), Murray (21-5), Holmes (21-4), Cooper (19-5), Eastern (17-8)