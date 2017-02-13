Menu
Basketball

Jason Frakes ballot for AP basketball polls

Fern Creek's Clint Wickliffe (15) gets the shot off under pressure during the championship game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament between the Fern Creek Tigers and the Trinity Shamrocks.

Here’s how I voted today in The Associated Press high school basketball polls. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.

BOYS

1. Fern Creek (26-2)

2. Bowling Green (26-2)

3. Scott County (23-5)

4. Trinity (24-3)

5. Ballard (22-5)

6. Covington Catholic (23-5)

7. Cooper (21-4)

8. Paul Dunbar (21-6)

9. Christian County (22-6)

10. Hopkinsville (22-5)

Five more to watch: Lexington Catholic (19-7), Adair County (26-1), North Hardin (21-7), Oldham County (23-5), Dixie Heights (24-4)

GIRLS

1. Butler (25-2)

2. Male (24-2)

3. Sacred Heart (22-5)

4. Mercer County (20-6)

5. Manual (19-6)

6. Simon Kenton (21-5)

7. Franklin County (23-5)

8. Elizabethtown (23-3)

9. Henderson County (23-3)

10. Monroe County (25-2)

Five more to watch: Bullitt East (23-6), Murray (21-5), Holmes (21-4), Cooper (19-5), Eastern (17-8)

