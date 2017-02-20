Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s how I voted today for the final Associated Press high school basketball polls of the season. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.

BOYS

1. Fern Creek (28-2)

2. Bowling Green (27-2)

3. Scott County (25-5)

4. Trinity (26-3)

5. Covington Catholic (25-5)

6. Ballard (23-6)

7. Cooper (23-4)

8. Christian County (24-6)

9. Paul Dunbar (21-8)

10. Hopkinsville (23-6)

Five more to watch: Lexington Catholic (21-7), Adair County (28-1), North Hardin (22-7), Oldham County (24-5), Dixie Heights (25-5)

GIRLS

1. Butler (27-2)

2. Male (26-2)

3. Sacred Heart (24-5)

4. Mercer County (22-6)

5. Manual (19-7)

6. Franklin County (25-5)

7. Elizabethtown (24-3)

8. Simon Kenton (22-6)

9. Henderson County (24-4)

10. Monroe County (27-2)

Five more to watch: Murray (22-5), Bullitt East (23-7), Holmes (23-4), Eastern (20-8), Cooper (19-6)