Jason Frakes' ballot for AP basketball polls

Here’s how I voted today for the final Associated Press high school basketball polls of the season. The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.
BOYS
1. Fern Creek (28-2)
2. Bowling Green (27-2)
3. Scott County (25-5)
4. Trinity (26-3)
5. Covington Catholic (25-5)
6. Ballard (23-6)
7. Cooper (23-4)
8. Christian County (24-6)
9. Paul Dunbar (21-8)
10. Hopkinsville (23-6)
Five more to watch: Lexington Catholic (21-7), Adair County (28-1), North Hardin (22-7), Oldham County (24-5), Dixie Heights (25-5)
GIRLS
1. Butler (27-2)
2. Male (26-2)
3. Sacred Heart (24-5)
4. Mercer County (22-6)
5. Manual (19-7)
6. Franklin County (25-5)
7. Elizabethtown (24-3)
8. Simon Kenton (22-6)
9. Henderson County (24-4)
10. Monroe County (27-2)
Five more to watch: Murray (22-5), Bullitt East (23-7), Holmes (23-4), Eastern (20-8), Cooper (19-6)