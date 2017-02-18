Jason Frakes' picks to win regional tourneys

Here’s who Jason Frakes and the Litkenhous Ratings are picking to win Kentucky’s regional basketball championships and advance to the state tournament:

BOYS REGIONAL PICKS

REGION JASON FRAKES LITKENHOUS

1st Paducah Tilghman Graves County

2nd Christian County Hopkinsville

3rd Apollo Owensboro Catholic

4th Bowling Green Bowling Green

5th North Hardin North Hardin

6th Fern Creek Fern Creek

7th Trinity Trinity

8th Oldham County Oldham County

9th Cooper Covington Catholic

10th Campbell County Campbell County

11th Scott County Scott County

12th Lincoln County Southwestern

13th Knox Central Knox Central

14th Perry County Central Perry County Central

15th Pikeville Johnson Central

16th Elliott County Boyd County

GIRLS REGIONAL PICKS

REGION JASON FRAKES LITKENHOUS

1st Murray Murray

2nd Henderson County Henderson County

3rd Owensboro Catholic Grayson County

4th Monroe County Monroe County

5th Elizabethtown Elizabethtown

6th Butler Butler

7th Sacred Heart Male

8th Simon Kenton Simon Kenton

9th Holmes Holmes

10th Scott Mason County

11th Franklin County Franklin County

12th Mercer County Mercer County

13th Harlan County Harlan County

14th Knott County Central Leslie County

15th Paintsville Johnson Central

16th East Carter East Carter