Basketball

Jason Frakes' picks to win regional tourneys

Fern Creek head basketball coach James Schooler talks to Fern Creek guard Winston Owes during the game. 15 February 2017

Here’s who Jason Frakes and the Litkenhous Ratings are picking to win Kentucky’s regional basketball championships and advance to the state tournament:

BOYS REGIONAL PICKS

REGION       JASON FRAKES      LITKENHOUS 

1st                 Paducah Tilghman      Graves County

2nd                Christian County          Hopkinsville

3rd                Apollo                   Owensboro Catholic

4th                Bowling Green             Bowling Green

5th                North Hardin                North Hardin

6th                Fern Creek                   Fern Creek

7th                 Trinity                           Trinity

8th                 Oldham County          Oldham County

9th                 Cooper                Covington Catholic

10th               Campbell County       Campbell County

11th              Scott County                Scott County

12th              Lincoln County             Southwestern

13th              Knox Central                Knox Central

14th              Perry County Central  Perry County Central

15th              Pikeville                Johnson Central

16th              Elliott County                Boyd County

GIRLS REGIONAL PICKS

REGION       JASON FRAKES     LITKENHOUS

1st                   Murray                     Murray

2nd                 Henderson County       Henderson County

3rd                Owensboro Catholic      Grayson County

4th                 Monroe County         Monroe County

5th                Elizabethtown            Elizabethtown

6th                Butler                         Butler

7th                Sacred Heart            Male

8th                Simon Kenton           Simon Kenton

9th                Holmes                     Holmes

10th              Scott                         Mason County

11th              Franklin County        Franklin County

12th             Mercer County          Mercer County

13th              Harlan County          Harlan County

14th              Knott County Central   Leslie County

15th              Paintsville              Johnson Central

16th              East Carter            East Carter

