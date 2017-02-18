Jason Frakes' picks to win regional tourneys

Here’s who Jason Frakes and the Litkenhous Ratings are picking to win Kentucky’s regional basketball championships and advance to the state tournament:
BOYS REGIONAL PICKS
REGION JASON FRAKES LITKENHOUS
1st Paducah Tilghman Graves County
2nd Christian County Hopkinsville
3rd Apollo Owensboro Catholic
4th Bowling Green Bowling Green
5th North Hardin North Hardin
6th Fern Creek Fern Creek
7th Trinity Trinity
8th Oldham County Oldham County
9th Cooper Covington Catholic
10th Campbell County Campbell County
11th Scott County Scott County
12th Lincoln County Southwestern
13th Knox Central Knox Central
14th Perry County Central Perry County Central
15th Pikeville Johnson Central
16th Elliott County Boyd County
GIRLS REGIONAL PICKS
REGION JASON FRAKES LITKENHOUS
1st Murray Murray
2nd Henderson County Henderson County
3rd Owensboro Catholic Grayson County
4th Monroe County Monroe County
5th Elizabethtown Elizabethtown
6th Butler Butler
7th Sacred Heart Male
8th Simon Kenton Simon Kenton
9th Holmes Holmes
10th Scott Mason County
11th Franklin County Franklin County
12th Mercer County Mercer County
13th Harlan County Harlan County
14th Knott County Central Leslie County
15th Paintsville Johnson Central
16th East Carter East Carter