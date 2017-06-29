Jason Lockhart has breathing tube removed, doctors confident bleeding issue resolved

Just moments before 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Jason’s family announced an extremely positive report on the young man’s prognosis.

His mother Sydney announced that doctors were confident that the bleeding has been resolved. She added that he was awake and still in the recovery room.

“We are bedside and helping keep him comfortable during the transition,” the recent social media post said.

The family used the moment to thank the public and asked those tracking Jason’s progress to continue praying as he begins his recovery.

