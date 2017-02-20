Jason McElwain, the team manager made famous 11 years ago, announces he's leaving HS program

Timing can be everything in sports, and exactly 11 years after his incredible moment on the court Jason “J-Mac” McElwain said he’ll be stepping away from the Greece Athena varsity basketball team after this season.

The 28-year-old has been a program assistant as a volunteer coach for the Trojans the last nine years, the last eight with the varsity, which has included four Section V championships.

“I want to concentrate on fitness full time,” McElwain said Wednesday, the 11th anniversary of his team-manager-turned-star moment that earned him an ESPY Award in 2006 and allowed him to meet Magic Johnson, Peyton Manning and former president George W. Bush, among other celebrities.

“I’m still planning to do the soccer thing in the fall but I want to dedicate more time to my own running career, my family and my job at Wegmans.”

McElwain, who has become a strong marathon runner in recent years, was known as a highly functioning autistic student-manager for the Athena program until Feb. 15, 2006. But that night, on “Senior Night,” his coach, Jim Johnson, wanted to repay the senior for his dedication to the program.

Johnson, 57, who retired after last season with 428 wins and six Section V titles, inserted McElwain with about four minutes left in the final regular-season game and what happened next still seems unbelievable.

In less than four minutes, McElwain was “hotter than a pistol,” which is the comment he made a day later to a local television station that has become nearly synonymous with his name. McElwain pumped in 20 points, making six 3-pointers during a 7-for-13 shooting that rocked the jam-packed gymnasium.

At the final horn, J-Mac was carried off the court. The video of all that went viral on YouTube and about 72 hours later McElwain, his family and Johnson were on ESPN.

The Legend of J-Mac was born. Fueled by that and amid the media frenzy that ensued, that Athena team went on to win Johnson’s first sectional title.

“To me, he was the essence of loyalty,” Johnson said on Wednesday a couple hours before they gave an inspirational talk at Nativity Preparatory Academy, a Catholic middle school in Rochester for economically disadvantaged students.

“Loyalty and dedication is something you’re always trying to teach your players about what it takes to be on a successful team. I think Jason was a great illustration of that. He was always willing to go the extra mile.”

Johnson and McElwain have done speaking engagements around the country. They’ve also worked with a local charity, AutismUp.

McElwain had been cut from the Athena team a couple times after trying out, but he stayed on as team manager starting in 2003. He wanted to be part of it.

A few months after his only varsity game in 2006, McElwain and his family were flown to Los Angeles and he won “Best Sports Moment,” in a category that included Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points in a game, George Mason’s improbable NCAA Final Four basketball run and 13-year-old Dakoda Dowd’s LPGA appearance for her mother, who had cancer.

McElwain also had his No. 52 his jersey retired by Athena a few years ago, joining former Syracuse University great John Wallace as players to earn that distinction. McElwain helped out with conditioning for last fall’s Section V champion boys soccer team at Athena. He hopes to do that occasionally with Trojans basketball players, but if he ever sits on the bench again he thinks it’ll be at the modified level.

“I’ve had a great relationship for many years with Jason,” said first-year Athena head coach Mike Setzer, who had been Johnson’s assistant since 2004.

Setzer, whose team is 16-3 headed into its regular-season finale on Wednesday night, joked that he was the person J-Mac “gives 10 to,” slapping hands, before he entered the game in 2006.

“I told Jimmy and Jason when I took over that Jason would be part of the Athena program for as long as he wants to be,” Setzer said.

But McElwain told him a few months ago he was learning toward a change, so the most famous assistant coach in Section V history is stepping down.

“With the conditioning stuff,” Setzer said. “I really think he has found a different passion.”

