Jason Mohns installs Saguaro offense for U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Scottsdale Saguaro coach Jason Mohns isn’t just a token assistant for the West team in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

He is the offensive coordinator and has installed Saguaro’s offense. Saguaro has won four state championships in a row under Mohns, ending this past season on a 25-game winning streak.

The offense will feature Phoenix North Canyon tackle Austin Jackson, who has yet to commit and is the No.1 prospect in Arizona in the 2017 class by azcentral sports.

“It’s a tremendous honor for me to get this opportunity,” Mohns said. “It’s been a great experience working with all of the great coaches and talented players from across the country.”

The game, featuring many of the country’s top seniors, will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. in San Antonio on NBC.

Saguaro defensive back K.J. Jarrell, Phoenix St. Mary’s defensive end Odua Isibor and Gilbert Williams Field kicker Brandon Ruiz join Jackson on the West team from the Valley. Each of those players made azcentral sports’ All-Arizona team.

