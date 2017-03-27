JaVon Logan's strong start for Regis mirrors strong finish

The strong start to this season by Regis senior JaVon Logan is a continuation of his strong finish to last year.

He was 1 for 1 with two runs scored and an RBI and struck out six batters in three innings in Monday’s 14-1 win against East Linn and was 1 for 4 with a run scored in Thursday’s 8-2 loss to Oakland.

Logan was a first-team all-state infielder as a junior after batting .439 with a .720 slugging percentage.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Bailey Holmquist, West Salem softball: The senior infielder had two hits and scored a run in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Jesuit and was 3 for 4 in Wednesday’s 6-1 win against Putnam.

Max Long, Sprague baseball: The junior outfielder was 2 for 2 with a double a steal and an RBI in Sprague’s 8-5 win Thursday against Sunset. And was 4 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs in Wednesday’s 13-4 win against Reynolds.

Will Tsukamaki, North Salem baseball: The sophomore infielder was 4 for 4 with an RBI in Thursday’s 5-3 loss to St. Helens.

Maggie Buckholz, Silverton softball: The junior shortstop was 3 for 4 with a triple, two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs in Friday’s 8-5 win against South Albany and was 3 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs in Thursday’s 8-7 win against Central.

Matthew Hull, Western Mennonite baseball: The junior pitcher pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout in Wednesday’s 10-0 win against Amity.

Sydnee Neuharth, Stayton softball: The senior infielder was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in Wednesday’s 15-4 win against Molalla.