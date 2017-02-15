JaVonte Smart posts triple-double, preps for Oak Hill at Jordan Brand Invitational

Days before a showdown with nationally ranked Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) at the Jordan Brand Invitational, JaVonte Smart posted a triple-double for Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge.).

Smart, ranked as the No. 3 point guard and No. 13 player overall in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports, recorded 27 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in an 80-45 victory against Live Oak (Denham Springs, La.).

Smart was 9-for-15 from the field and 5-for-9 on three-pointers for Scotlandville, which improved to 24-1.

The game against Oak Hill (31-4), ranked No. 9 in this week’s Super 25, is Thursday at St. Augustine High in New Orleans. Crescent City (Metairie, La.) faces host St. Augustine in the opener of the second annual Jordan Brand Invitational, which is held in conjunction with the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.