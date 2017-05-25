Ariz. three-star RB Jawhar Jordan commits to Syracuse

By: Richard Obert, AZ Central | May 25, 2017

Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton 2018 running back Jawhar Jordan announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he will be playing college football at Syracuse, following a recent offer.

Jordan, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, ran for 1,269 yards and 17 touchdowns on 175 carries as a junior. He started on Hamilton’s varsity as a sophomore.

He also caught 14 passes for 135 yards and a score last season.

For the faithful there is no failure, and faith knows no weariness…. #BeatTheOdds🏴 pic.twitter.com/16zH5rC6WF — Jawhar Jordan Jr. (@CutsOnDime) May 25, 2017

Jordan announced his Syracuse offer on Twitter with a picture of legendary running back Jim Brown earlier this month.

He has offers from Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oklahoma State, New Mexico State, and Rutgers.