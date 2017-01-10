Jay Campos officially steps down as football coach at Sabino

Jay Campos’ energies now will go into all sports at Tucson Sabino after he officially resigned this week as head football coach to focus on his assistant principal duties at the school.

Campos led Sabino to four state finals, including this past season when the Sabercats lost to Queen Creek American Leadership in the 3A Conference championship game.

Sabino was 133-35 under Campos.

Campos had a verbal agreement in August with the principal that this would be his last year as head coach as he transitioned into his first year as an administrator.

Late in the season, Campos left the door slightly ajar about continuing to coach, but he shut that with an email sent to azcentral sports on Tuesday.

“Even though I will no longer be the head coach, I will be committed to the football program’s continued success, as well as maintain or improve all of the athletic and fine arts programs at Sabino High School,” Campos wrote. “We will hire a coach that will ensure our continued success on the football field.”

