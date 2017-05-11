Jay-Z's nephew considering scholarship to play for Patrick Ewing at Georgetown

While most of the attention on the basketball recruiting circuit has focused on the remaining 5-star recruits who have yet to pledge their allegiance — Mo Bamba, Trevon Duval and Brian Bowen among them — there is another celebrity athlete who suddenly finds himself at the center of attention, less for what he’s accomplished than who he is related to.

As noted by basketball recruiting expert Adam Zagoria, Jay-Z’s nephew, Nahziah Carter, re-opened his recruitment after the defection of former Dayton coach Archie Miller to Indiana. In a whirlwind courtship, Carter is now seriously considering scholarship offers from Georgetown and Boston College, both of which he visited in the prior week.

The Georgetown opportunity is apparently particularly intriguing for Carter, a Rochester, N.Y. native who competed for Bishop Kearney (N.Y.). That’s clearly in part due to the presence of new head coach Patrick Ewing. Carter is also said to be considering late offers from Indiana, Washington and Vanderbilt, among others.

In one further wrinkle, because he is 17 Carter could also opt for an additional scholastic season at a prep school, though the sudden interest in him seems likely to push him toward a second commitment in the Class of 2017.

As for his famous uncle, Carter recently told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, our Gannett partners, that he is no stranger to the rapper, thanks in part to family trips to New Jersey.

“It’s getting out there, I guess,” Carter told the Democrat & Chronicle in February. “Whenever I go to see my grandmother (Gloria Carter), (Jay-Z is) usually there (in New Jersey).”