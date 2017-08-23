VIDEO: Ga. Little League slugger Jayce Blalock blasts home run at Braves' stadium

CUMBERLAND, Ga. — He can hit it in the trees, he can hit it in a major league park. Jayce Blalock can hit home runs just about everywhere.

Blalock, 13, went viral earlier this month when he hit a grand slam for the Peachtree City National Little League team that measured to 375 feet. While his team didn’t make it to the Little League World Series, the Atlanta Braves were still impressed and wanted to give him a shot to hit a long ball at the new SunTrust Park.

Blalock stepped into the batter’s cage on Tuesday, and it took him about a dozen attempts until he launched one that soared into the left field stands.

“It feels good,” Blalock told 11Alive after hitting it. “It was a good experience. I came out and hit it. It went out of the Braves field, so that was good.”

Blalock said he wants to play first or third base for the Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers some day. The big little leaguer is going into 8th grade, and he stays in good shape thanks to football, which he is conditioning for right now at Trinity Christian School in Newnan, Georgia.