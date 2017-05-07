Jaylen Hands' ridiculous 360 windmill clinches BallIsLife All-American dunk contest

By: Devin Ugland, Special for USA TODAY High School Sports | May 7, 2017

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the BallIsLife All-American Game dunk contest that preceded the game Saturday, UCLA signee Jaylen Hands beat out Arizona signee Ira Lee in an all-Pac 12 dunk-off.

Hands’ first dunk in the final round was a tomahawk over one of the judges, which earned him a perfect score of 60.

Hands is from Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.); Lee is from Crossroads School (Santa Monica, Calif.).

Lee answered with a perfect score of his own by dunking over three of his fellow All-Americans whom all measured over 6-feet-4.

Hands polished off the victory with a 360 windmill that earned him his second 60-point tally of the round.