VIDEO: UCLA signee Jaylen Hands jumps over parents to win dunk contest

Jaylen Hands can dunk. We have seen it over and over this season and again during the McDonald’s All America Game dunk contest when he jumped over ESPN commentator Jay Williams.

Hands, a UCLA signee from Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.) took home the trophy in a dunk contest Friday night in San Diego by using his mom and dad as props.

Father Ronnie and mom Ashanti came out of the stands and Hands soared over there with ease.

See the highlights below from BallersVision: