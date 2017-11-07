Four-star WR Jaylen Waddle receives U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey, talks importance of Texas

Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas) wide receiver and returner Jaylen Waddle received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s a huge honor,” Waddle told USA TODAY. “It was really important for me to play in my final high school game in a place where my family could be there to see it. I’m really looking forward to being around all the other best players in the country and playing my best.

“It means a whole lot to be one of the best players in Texas playing this game in Texas. It’s a big deal.”

Waddle has yet to commit to a program but is sought by nearly all of the nation’s premier programs. A four-star recruit, Waddle is expected to choose between Alabama, Florida State, TCU, Oregon and Texas A&M.

The 5-foot-9.5, 175-pound wide receiver — who claims to have a huge crush on Miley Cyrus — is ranked as the seventh best overall prospect in the state of Texas and the number 11 wide receiver prospect in the nation according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Until then, he’s focused on his ultimate high school goal: Winning a state title in his final go-round at Episcopal.

“I don’t really have any personal goals right now,” Waddle said. “I just want to win the championship. That’s the goal, that’s what I want.”

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.