Jaylon Vickers discusses transfer to No. 13 East (Salt Lake City), goals, and inspiration

East (Salt Lake City) opens its season Thursday against Timpview. The Leopards, who have won back-to-back 4A state titles, start the season ranked No. 13 in the Super 25 football rankings.

Below, via Gridiron Circuit, is an interview with East CB Jaylon Vickers, who transferred in from Bingham (Utah).

Nate Bucsko: What pro or college players inspire you?

JV: Jeremy Reaves from South Alabama. I like how he plays bigger than what he is and he competes. Him and I are both small so yeah I really look up to him.

NB: What was the biggest factor in you transferring from Bingham to East?

JV: That’s a tough one. There is a lot of reasons but the main reason is because my dad works over at East and he helps coach the football team. Also, I loved the things I’ve heard about the East program before I made my decision. The coaching staff, the players, etc they are a great bunch of people.

NB: What do you hope to get a degree in at the next level? Career after ball is done?

JV: I want to get a criminal justice degree. I plan on being a detective once ball is all said and done with.

NB: If there’s one thing as a player you want known after this season what would it be?

JV: That I’m one of the best players in state of Utah and even the country. Not saying that in a cocky way in any way shape or form, it’s just what I believe.

