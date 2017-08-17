Jaylon Vickers discusses transfer to No. 13 East (Salt Lake City), goals, and inspiration

GridironCircuit.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

East (Salt Lake City) opens its season Thursday against Timpview. The Leopards, who have won back-to-back 4A state titles, start the season ranked No. 13 in the Super 25 football rankings.

RELATED: Super 25 football schedule for Aug. 17-19

Below, via Gridiron Circuit, is an interview with East CB Jaylon Vickers, who transferred in from Bingham (Utah).

Nate Bucsko: What pro or college players inspire you?

JV: Jeremy Reaves from South Alabama. I like how he plays bigger than what he is and he competes. Him and I are both small so yeah I really look up to him.

NB: What was the biggest factor in you transferring from Bingham to East?

JV: That’s a tough one. There is a lot of reasons but the main reason is because my dad works over at East and he helps coach the football team. Also, I loved the things I’ve heard about the East program before I made my decision. The coaching staff, the players, etc they are a great bunch of people.

NB: What do you hope to get a degree in at the next level? Career after ball is done?

JV: I want to get a criminal justice degree. I plan on being a detective once ball is all said and done with.

NB: If there’s one thing as a player you want known after this season what would it be?

JV: That I’m one of the best players in state of Utah and even the country. Not saying that in a cocky way in any way shape or form, it’s just what I believe.

For the full interview, visit GridironCircuit.com

Follow Gridiron Circuit on Twitter: @GridironCircuit