Jazz fans want to show Gordon Hayward how much they appreciate him

Basketball fans in Brownsburg and at Butler love Gordon Hayward. He led his high school Bulldogs to a state championship and the collegiate Bulldogs to a national championship game.

Utah Jazz fans love him, too. Some of them are showing their appreciation by starting a GoFundMe effort designed to put up a “Stayward” billboard in Salt Lake City. It’s goal is $5,000, and $1,710 had been pledged through Wednesday afternoon.

Jazz fans believe there’s a perfect spot for the billboard. From the GoFundMe page: “There is a billboard between the practice facility and the Vivint Smart Home Arena that we can rent for the entire month of May, which is perfect as the season will be winding down and free agency will be close to starting.”

Hayward, 27, has a player option for next season, so he could become a free agent. He made the NBA All-Star team for the first time this season, his seventh with the Jazz. He is averaging 21.8 points per game and has increased his scoring average each season. Utah may earn homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

If Hayward is thinking about leaving Utah, there are a couple of logical potential landing spots: the Indiana Pacers (George Hill and Jeff Teague came home) and the Boston Celtics, coached by Brad Stevens, his college coach. A few Celtics fans chanted for Hayward during the Jazz’s visit to Boston this season.

Some prominent GoFundMe donors, according to the page, are Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Shelvin Mack (also a Butler teammate), Jazz legend John Stockton, Reggie Miller (uncertain if that’s the Pacers legend or someone else), and Kobe Bryant.

Some sent messages with their donations. Here’s one that might count more than any other, from his wife, Robyn: “G-time boo, please don’t make me leave Utah!”

From former NBA player Delonte West: “I’ll give you another wet willy if you leave Utah.”

From someone calling himself Celtics coach Brad Stevens: “We don’t even want you in Boston.”

NBA player Deron Williams: “The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.”

Mack: “You’ll always have a special place in my heart no matter where you go.”