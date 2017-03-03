JCTMS girls build dynasty with 52 game win streak

The Jefferson County Traditional Middle School Lady Centurions just finished their third undefeated season, with an astounding 52-game winning streak in the school district.

“Over the past three years, we have found ourselves trailing at halftime in a few games each season and have had to fight back to secure the win,” said coach Michael Moore. “The girls each year just continue to show that they refuse to lose attitude and mentality when we are in those type of games and keep finding a way to win.”

Moore coaches with Stacy Biggers-Smith.He said they have been blessed to have a lot of talent coming through the program.

“It means a lot to the current team and alumni. The streak started with the sophomores in high school now, when they were eight graders,” said Moore.

“The alumni players at times will check on how the current team is doing and encourage them. This has definitely been a dynasty era for the JCTMS girls basketball program. We know it won’t last forever, so when it does end, we can still look back and say it was an incredible experience.”

The Lady Centurions won the south district championship over Newburg Middle, 41-16 on Feb. 7, the city tourney quarterfinals over Johnson Traditional, 39-25 on Feb. 10, the city tourney semifinals over Ramsey Middle, 49-28 on Feb. 11, and in the city tourney championship over Meyzeek Middle, 52-43 on Feb. 11. In the finals, JCTMS was led by the eighth-grade duo of Dynastee White and Corinne Butcher, who had 18 points each.

All of this winning has put the JCTMS girls in a unique position – the competition knows they are the team to beat.

“Our most memorable game this season was the city championship because this was the first time all season we were trailing at halftime,” said Moore. “To see them grind, dig deep and have that refuse-to-lose mindset to finish the game strong was incredible. There was a lot of emotion in the locker room afterwards as they realized what was just achieved as a team this season.”

The current team is comprised of two sixth graders, five seventh graders and six eighth graders.

Moore said the future looks bright for the program and is looking forward to chasing the fourth championship next season.

Read Stuart Ungar’s Youth Sports blog at http://blogs.courier-journal.com/youthsports. Email Stuart at stuartungar@me.com.